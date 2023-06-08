InMobi names Inderbir Singh Pall as chief technology officer of InMobi Advertising Platform

InMobi, mobile advertising technology, has announced the appointment industry of Inderbir Singh Pall as the new chief technology officer (CTO) for InMobi Advertising Platform. He has been part of the organisation for more than 10 years.

As per the company, Pall will oversee InMobi’s technology strategy, product development, and engineering teams, ensuring their alignment with the company’s vision and objectives. The company claims to have witnessed a 25 percent year-over-year growth across the businesses. As per the company, Pall will continue the innovative cycles, leveraging machine learning and generative AI technologies to help InMobi solutions to continue to evolve to the current market dynamics.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhay Singhal, co-founder and CEO of InMobi Advertising Platform said, “We are happy to introduce Inder as our new chief technology officer. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, we are highly confident that InMobi will continue to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

In nearly two decades of leading technology teams, Pall has focused on both commerce and mobile categories. An InMobi veteran, Pall is responsible for the creation of InMobi’s foundational big-data platform, architected the company’s Commerce Media solutions, and was on the founding team of Glance. Pall was also a founder of Pikup.ai, an autonomous retail store technology.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of chief technology officer. By harnessing the potential of technology, we will propel InMobi’s digital transformation, ensuring that our advertising solutions surpass customer expectations and set new industry benchmarks”, Pall shared.

