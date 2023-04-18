InMobi appoints Susannah Llewellyn as vice president of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific

InMobi, provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, today has announced the appointment of Susannah Llewellyn as vice president of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific. As per the company, Llewellyn will be based in Singapore and will be responsible for driving InMobi’s strategic growth with key media agency partners and holding companies in the region.

Llewellyn brings with her over two decades of experience to the role. Prior to joining InMobi, she was the Business Agency Director at Google, Asia Pacific. She was a part of the agency ecosystem for more than 13 years, having built multi-market experience during her time at Wavemaker which spanned across six years in MENA and four years in London. This was preceded by a three-year stint at Carat’s London office.

“Susannah is a seasoned leader within the media industry, and we are excited to have her lead the agency charter for InMobi across Asia Pacific,” said Rishi Bedi, managing director for Asia Pacific at InMobi. “Given her vast AdTech and agency background, Susannah is well-positioned to drive our growth in the region through localized go-to-market strategies across our global platforms.”

Commenting on her appointment, Susannah added, “My depth of experience across the various facets of the media industry including AdTech, agency, and digital marketing will bring valuable insight to my new role at InMobi. I’m passionate about the rapidly evolving media landscape and look forward to leading the regional team as we continue to extend our agency partnerships throughout APAC.”

