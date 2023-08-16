InMobi acquires consent management platform Quantcast Choice

InMobi, a content monetisation and marketing technologies provider, has announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform (CMP). According to the company, the acquisition reinforces InMobi’s commitment to its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, empowering them to navigate the dynamic and intricate privacy landscape.

As privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) evolved, CMPs have become critical for publishers to ensure compliance and maintain ad revenue. The lack of a proven CMP often results in lost opportunities for publishers, as many of the demand partners require the use of a CMP that supports the latest privacy standards maintained by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Talking about the acquisition, Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer, InMobi Advertising, said, “InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers alike navigate the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of CMP into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved.”

As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform’s free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this promise to both existing and new customers.

“Quantcast Choice was born of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy and we’re proud of helping businesses meet the needs of an evolving regulatory landscape. We remain committed to our customers and have formed a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition,” Peter Day, chief technology officer, Quantcast, added.

InMobi plans to integrate the CMP within its extensive publisher SDK offering, delivering improved data governance, easy consent management, and heightened privacy control, thereby ensuring full compliance with global privacy regulations and fostering trust with their audiences.\

Also Read How Modi Naturals plans to weed out the middle man as it tries to revive profit

The transition of Quantcast Choice customers to InMobi’s offering is set to begin in the coming months, with the launch of the new publisher offering expected in the early fall.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook