Infra.Market unveils Independence Day campaign dedicated to construction workers

Infra.Market, a B2B construction solutions company, has unveiled an Independence Day campaign ‘Unsung Heroes in Construction’. As per the company, the campaign is set to go live on digital and social media platforms, movie theatres and at point-of-sale across the country.

The campaign launched by Infra.Market, ‘Unsung Heroes in Construction’ aims to celebrate the individuals who lay the groundwork for shaping our communities, creating strong foundations and structures of significant importance. It pays tribute to the unnamed construction workers and appreciates their spirit, efforts and determination.

Talking about the campaign, Abhijeet Jhawar, vice president, marketing and corporate strategy, Infra.Market said, “Our campaign ‘Unsung Heroes in Construction’ will raise awareness and promote a more positive, empowering narrative towards recognising the construction workers who contribute significantly to our nation’s development. By featuring real-life individuals, we aim to reach a wide and diverse audience, engaging them in a meaningful dialogue about the importance of recognising all contributors to our society, irrespective of their roles.”

Moreover, the campaign reflects the core message and serves as a reminder of the power of recognition and the importance of valuing all essential contributors to society who play a crucial role in building strong foundations and shaping our communities.

Also Read Lancôme launches campaign # IdôleByLancome featuring Zendaya

“Through this film, Infra.Market honours the indomitable spirit of the unrecognised legends of our country, as we continue our journey of building revolutions in the construction industry,” Jhawar added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook