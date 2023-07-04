InfoVision appoints Shreeranganath Kulkarni as managing director

InfoVision Inc has announced the appointment of Shreeranganath Kulkarni as its new managing director. In his new role, Kulkarni will helm InfoVision’s journey towards growth capitalising his expertise in sales, delivery and client management.

With over 37 years of experience in growing businesses, Kulkarni has worked as the chief operating officer at Birlasoft, technology delivery head for financial services at Accenture, Pune centre head and head of financial services at Cognizant, and the Pune centre head and healthcare lead at Infosys.

Talking about the appointment, Sean Yalamanchi, president and co-founder, InfoVision, said, “Kulkarni’s track record and understanding of client needs makes him an invaluable addition to the InfoVision team. His vision for customer satisfaction and passion for driving innovation align seamlessly with our mission to accelerate digital for our clients.”

As per the company, Kulkarni’s vision aligns with the company’s commitment to empowering businesses, transforming them into data-driven digital enterprises.

“I am happy to join InfoVision and become a part of a dynamic team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. My focus will be on propelling customer-centric solutions that yield tangible results,” Shreeranganath Kulkarni added.

