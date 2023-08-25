Infosys onboards tennis player Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador

Infosys, a global player in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year partnership with women’s tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek.

Infosys will now work closely with Świątek’s team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard by leveraging AI to amplify her training and help rapidly evolve her strengths and match strategy through continuous learning. Moreover, Infosys and Świątek will also work together to create programs to inspire and empower young women around the world – for example, conceptualising, and promoting programs to help women from underserved communities build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking on the appointment, Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, Infosys, said, “We are happy to welcome Infosys’ new brand ambassador – Iga Świątek – a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next. Her relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries. Iga is also a great inspiration for women achievers and together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future. All of us at Infosys wish Iga the very best for the future.”

“I am delighted to collaborate with an organization like Infosys that’s bringing their knowledge of technology to change the tennis experience for so many people. Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust. I am also moved by all that Infosys is doing off the court to bring more opportunities that empower people, businesses, and communities to move into the future. With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge,” Iga Świątek added.

Additionally, Infosys has helped reimagine tennis for over eight years as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. The company has transformed the experience of the game for the tennis ecosystem leveraging advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics.

