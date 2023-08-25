scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Infosys onboards tennis player Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador

Infosys has signed a multi-year partnership with the women tennis player to promote its digital innovation

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company has also signed a multi-year partnership deal with Rafael Nadal
The company has also signed a multi-year partnership deal with Rafael Nadal

Infosys, a global player in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year partnership with women’s tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek.

Infosys will now work closely with Świątek’s team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard by leveraging AI to amplify her training and help rapidly evolve her strengths and match strategy through continuous learning. Moreover, Infosys and Świątek will also work together to create programs to inspire and empower young women around the world – for example, conceptualising, and promoting programs to help women from underserved communities build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Speaking on the appointment, Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, Infosys, said, “We are happy to welcome Infosys’ new brand ambassador – Iga Świątek – a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next. Her relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries. Iga is also a great inspiration for women achievers and together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future. All of us at Infosys wish Iga the very best for the future.”

Also Read

“I am delighted to collaborate with an organization like Infosys that’s bringing their knowledge of technology to change the tennis experience for so many people. Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust. I am also moved by all that Infosys is doing off the court to bring more opportunities that empower people, businesses, and communities to move into the future. With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge,” Iga Świątek added.

Also Read

Additionally, Infosys has helped reimagine tennis for over eight years as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. The company has transformed the experience of the game for the tennis ecosystem leveraging advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 16:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS