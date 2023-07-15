Info Edge appoints Sanjiv Sachar as additional (non-executive independent) director

Info Edge (India) Limited has appointed Sanjiv Sachar as additional (non-executive independent) director. As per the company, the appointment is effective from July 15, 2023, subject to requisite approval of the members.

Sachar, aged 65 years, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has retired as the senior partner of Egon Zehnder in 2016. Presently, he holds the board membership in HDFC Bank Limited and KDDL Limited and is the designated partner of Sachar & Sachar LLP.

Additionally, he is the partner of the Delhi chapter of Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network, along with the chief mentor of Huddle, an incubator located in Gurgaon.

Commenting on the appointment, Kapil Kapoor, chairman of the board said, “I am happy to welcome Sanjiv Sachar as independent director to the Info Edge Board. He will bring rich experience in strategy, governance, finance and human resources. We believe that his contribution and counsel will be of great value to Info Edge and all the stakeholders.”

Sachar had started his corporate career in the finance function with SRF Nippondenso (now known as Denso). Post qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1982, he worked with the management consulting division of AF Ferguson (now part of Deloitte). He also set up the Egon Zehnder practice in India in 1995. Over the course of his two decades at Egon Zehnder, he has mentored senior executives across industry sectors.

Moreover, Sachar has also been a co-founder of a Chartered Accountancy and Management Consulting firm, M/s Sachar Vasudeva & Associates and co-founded an executive search firm, Direct Impact.

