Infinix India launches new brand film #BreakThrough featuring Jim Sarbh

Through the film, the brand aims to empower individuals to defy convention and unlock their true and unique potential

Written by BrandWagon Online
Infinix embraces diversity and encourages innovation through the campaign.
Infinix, a new age technology brand, has released its latest brand film titled ‘#BreakThrough’. Infinix aims to showcase the spirit of those who defy the status quo. The film highlights the need for inclusitivity by showcasing characters often considered as societal outcasts, such as homeless individuals and sex workers.

The brand has opted for a creative approach by featuring Jim Sarbh in a cameo role. Sarbh becomes the eyes of society, portraying a range of shocking and never-seen-before looks, sparking intrigue and manifesting engagement from audiences in the form of the viral social media sensation ‘Spot Jim’.

The core message of ‘#BreakThrough’ revolves around Infinix India’s commitment to surpass industry standards and deliver breakthrough products that provide meaningful solutions to consumers’ lives. Additionally, Infinix embraces diversity and encourages innovation through the campaign.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix said, “As a new-age tech brand, Infinix India believes in pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and driving innovation. We are committed to redefining what is possible in the tech ecosystem through our ever expanding categories and unique propositions.’Break Through,’ resonates and mirrors the journey that Infinix has undertaken by defying convention and bringing meaningful solutions to people’s lives. Through this film, we want individuals to believe in the power of their potential and the importance of embracing differences.”

“Referring to a quote by Carl Jung ‘Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.’ I am glad brands like Infinix are spreading the message of acceptance, understanding and community building,” Jim Sarbh added.

First published on: 17-06-2023 at 17:42 IST

