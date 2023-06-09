Infinity Learn collaborates with Rohit Sharma to launch ‘Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya’ campaign

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has teamed up with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to launch an educational ad campaign titled ‘Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya.’ The collaboration aims to inspire and empower students across the nation, showcasing the power of education for personal growth.

The campaign ‘Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya’ revolves around the premise that Rohit Sharma has been exploring the Infinity Learn app, and is inspired by its features like live classes, self-learn, (CYOT) create your own test, and detailed reports and analysis. Rohit Sharma begins applying these features in every sphere of his life. He demands the same level of preparation from his staff, coach, and those around him. In a series of four ads, the viewers can witness secret meetings among Rohit Sharma’s team members as they try to adapt to his expectations. However, their covert discussions are disrupted by Sharma, who explains the features of Infinity Learn.

“Infinity Learn has consistently championed exceptional students with outstanding results. Our collaboration with Rohit Sharma aligns perfectly with our vision of ‘powering learners’ success’ to reach their full potential. By combining Rohit Sharma’s journey with our innovative learning solutions, we aim to inspire and transform the lives of countless learners,” Ujjwal Singh, president and CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said.

The ad campaign, created in collaboration with O’factor has been launched across various media platforms, including digital channels, and social media, reaching millions of students and young learners nationwide.

“I’ve been fortunate to witness their steadfast dedication to delivering quality education and fostering student empowerment. The ‘Rohit Sharma Badal Gaya campaign represents our shared conviction in the transformative power of education,” Rohit Sharma, Indian cricketer and brand ambassador, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said.

Infinity Learn’s collaboration with Rohit Sharma began in 2021 with the campaign ‘Jeet Pakki’, which garnered immense enthusiasm and engagement. The new campaign further strengthens the partnership and amplifies commitment to empowering students through education.

