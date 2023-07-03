Infectious Advertising ropes in Subhash Kamath as leadership mentor

Infectious Advertising has roped in Subhash Kamath as its leadership mentor. Subhash is an advertising veteran with approximately 40 years of experience. During this time, he has worked with Ogilvy, Grey, Ambience Publicis, Bates and BBH.

“He will have several interactive storytelling sessions to instil in our young talent the vision and rigour to excel. His wisdom and insights will be invaluable to us as we prepare to launch into our next phase of growth,” said Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, founders, Infectious Advertising.

Subhash has been in top leadership roles, 17 of which have been as a CEO. He has led three mergers and acquisitions for WPP, and founded organisations like BBH in India. Over the years, he has provided strategic leadership to brands – for both Indian and multinational clients.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with great mentors, who helped better me with their wisdom and experience. I wish to follow in their footsteps and do my bit for the next generation of leaders,” Subhash Kamath, leadership mentor, Infectious Advertising, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook