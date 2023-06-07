scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Infectious Advertising appoints Revati Nargund as creative director

Revati comes with a mix of digital and mainline experience, having worked with agencies like FCB Ulka, Grey and VMLY&R

Written by BrandWagon Online
Revati started her advertising career after a stint of feature writing
Revati started her advertising career after a stint of feature writing

Infectious Advertising has roped in Revati Nargund as creative director. Revati comes with a mix of digital and mainline experience, having worked with agencies like FCB Ulka, Grey and VMLY&R.

“The leadership team is inspiring and approachable and that makes it a perfect environment. I expect to create some great work during my time here and focus on improving my craft every step of the way. As a creative lead, I’d love to add value to the work the team is creating,” Revati Nargund, creative director, Infectious Advertising, said.

Also Read

Revati started her advertising career after a stint of feature writing for multiple lifestyle beats and brands like Club Mahindra and Label Life. Revati has worked on brands like Vaseline, Lakme, Skybags, Caprese, IDFC Mutual Fund, Crocs, Weikfield, K Raheja Corp, etc.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 14:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market