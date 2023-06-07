Infectious Advertising appoints Revati Nargund as creative director

Infectious Advertising has roped in Revati Nargund as creative director. Revati comes with a mix of digital and mainline experience, having worked with agencies like FCB Ulka, Grey and VMLY&R.

“The leadership team is inspiring and approachable and that makes it a perfect environment. I expect to create some great work during my time here and focus on improving my craft every step of the way. As a creative lead, I’d love to add value to the work the team is creating,” Revati Nargund, creative director, Infectious Advertising, said.

Revati started her advertising career after a stint of feature writing for multiple lifestyle beats and brands like Club Mahindra and Label Life. Revati has worked on brands like Vaseline, Lakme, Skybags, Caprese, IDFC Mutual Fund, Crocs, Weikfield, K Raheja Corp, etc.

