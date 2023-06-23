Infectious Advertising appoints Ankit Gandhi as business head

Infectious Advertising has roped in Ankit Gandhi as business head. Gandhi has worked across brands including Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others.

Talking abount the appointment, Siddhartha Singh, managing partner and COO, Infectious Advertising said, “Ankit’s expertise in both digital and mainline will be critical in creating infectious work resulting in client delight. I expect great things from Ankit, who has impressed us with his professionalism and enthusiasm.”

Gandhi comes with over fourteen years of experience across mainline and digital businesses. Prior to this, he has worked with R K Swamy BBDO and Clarity First.

“The advent of new-age digital advertising is leading to a tectonic shift in the digital-tech agency/martech industry. I am looking forward to starting my new adventure with Infectious and open to learning and contributing towards the growth and development of the agency,” Ankit Gandhi added.

