scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Indo Nissin elevates Sandeep Bakhshi to managing director

Sandeep has held positions at reputable companies such as SC Johnson, Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sandeep succeeds Gautam Sharma, who built the Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward
Sandeep succeeds Gautam Sharma, who built the Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward

Nissin Foods has announced a restructuring of its senior leadership. Sandeep Bakhshi, chief business officer, has been elevated to the post of managing director of its Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods.

With a background spanning over 25 years in sales, Sandeep Bakhshi brings experience to his new role. He has held positions at companies such as SC Johnson, Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints. His proficiency lies in fostering growth through capacity enhancement and digital integration.

Also Read

“Sandeep has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth,” Hiroyuki Yoshida, chairman, Indo Nissin, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 16:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS