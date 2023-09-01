Indo Nissin elevates Sandeep Bakhshi to managing director

Nissin Foods has announced a restructuring of its senior leadership. Sandeep Bakhshi, chief business officer, has been elevated to the post of managing director of its Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods.

With a background spanning over 25 years in sales, Sandeep Bakhshi brings experience to his new role. He has held positions at companies such as SC Johnson, Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints. His proficiency lies in fostering growth through capacity enhancement and digital integration.

“Sandeep has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth,” Hiroyuki Yoshida, chairman, Indo Nissin, said.

