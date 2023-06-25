India’s tally slip, reason to rethink

Indian agencies picked up a total of 25 metals at the 70th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week, with Leo Burnett, Ogilvy and FCB Group leading this year’s tally. Though India’s performance this year was not a patch on last year’s outstanding wins, there was much celebration when Ogilvy Mumbai picked up a Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness category for ‘Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad’ for Cadbury Celebrations, and was also named Agency of the Year for strategy.

Two agencies struck gold. FCB Group picked one up on the second day for ‘untangling the politics of hair’ for STIR in the industry craft category, and Leo Burnett bagged a gold for 175 Replayed for Airtel on the fourth day in the brand experience & activation category. India’s agencies also picked up 11 silver and 11 bronze Lions this year.

That said, in terms of the total number of metals India’s haul was almost 50% of last year. So what went wrong? Advertising is a people’s business and experts suggest we start looking at the basics for answers.

“The past many years have seen a steady erosion of talent, particularly creative talent, in the Indian advertising industry. Sadly, the industry no longer attracts the best and the brightest minds as it once did, which has made it woefully short of exceptional fresh talent, so important for a creative industry,” says Samit Sinha, founder & managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

Sinha cites two reasons for the talent crunch in the industry. The first is that advertising remunerations have become less attractive, especially when compared to a career in marketing. The second is the emergence of digital media, which while creating new career opportunities for creative professionals, has also made advertising as a discipline more risk-averse in general.

“Algorithms are competing with human talent, and the problem is that algorithms don’t come up with big pathbreaking creative ideas. At least not yet,” he adds.

A senior creative hand from one of the metal winning agencies spoke in confidence to Financial Express and drew attention to the constraints under which Indian agencies perform. A major factor that moves the needle on an international forum is the understanding of culture, he says. Brands like Nike and Apple tend to win a lot because they don’t have to explain to juries what they stand for nor showcase cultural context the way Indian entries featuring relatively unknown brands are expected to do. “If a lesser-known brand from India did exactly the same kind of award-winning work in film that Apple did, its chances of winning would be very slim. Juries are often from the West and not everyone will have the time or inclination to understand the cultural context of every entry they evaluate,” he says.

In any case, “it is not easy to keep churning out award-winning, clutter-breaking work every year”, he adds. “India has one good year after every three-four years because many of our campaigns that win are done over a long period of time, often stretching more than a year.”

However, having been on a Cannes jury this year himself, he asserts that India must really pull up the socks to get noticed on the Cannes stage.

Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Rediffusion, adds another dimension. “Where are the big clients? I haven’t seen Indian agencies winning awards for the likes of big spenders like ITC or HUL. Only when agencies stop thinking of the number of awards and start offering real solutions to their clients that the overall quality of work will improve.”

Gautam Reghunath, co-founder of Talented, one of the winners this year, is less harsh. “I actually think it was a good year simply by looking at the work that has won. The campaigns that won made a real impact on brands and on people’s lives. The work we saw this year is far better, more impactful than the kind of work that won in the earlier years between 2015 and 2019, even when metal tallies were high. The numbers don’t really show you how far Indian creativity has come. Last year was an anomaly.”

Indeed, if one were to look at the India’s performance at Cannes over the last 10 years, Cannes 2022 was India’s best outing, with a haul of 47 metals, including five grand prix honours and two Titanium wins (game-changing creativity honours). Dentsu Creative was also the first Indian agency to be named Agency of the Year at the festival last year. It was also the first time that India won Titanium Lions – the winning agencies were Dentsu Creative (Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media) and Ogilvy (for the SRK campaign). In the words of Vikram Pandey, national creative director of Leo Burnett, “2022 was India’s mic drop moment at Cannes.” India sent a total of 809 entries this year, about 12% lower than last year’s 921.

