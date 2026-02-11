By Sandeep Ranade

Digital transformation in India has come to a crucial turning point. In FY2025, the share of digital ads was about 44–46% of total media spending, thus surpassing television for the first time and solidifying the latter’s position as the most powerful medium of advertising in the country. The factors that led to this growth include the short-form video, e-commerce integrations, and the use of sophisticated targeting technologies. However, a remarkable increase in digital marketing has revealed a new trend that marketers won’t be able to ignore anymore: although consumers are glued to mobile screens more than ever, the limit they set for digital advertising is going down very fast.

The Mobile Screen Is Now India’s Primary Content Hub

Smartphones have emerged as the major device for viewing in India irrespective of age and other factors. The recent study conducted by the R K SWAMY Centre for Study of Indian Markets as part of its AIM (Advertising Impact Measurement) series revealed that 93% of respondents watch videos on their mobile phones, spending an average of 2.17 hours daily. The younger consumers are the ones watching the most and the habit of consuming mobile-first entertainment has considerably taken over. Majority of this consumption is reflected by the account of the different platforms that are used such as YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram, and OTT services. Moreover, a large part of video content gets distributed through peer-to-peer sharing on WhatsApp, thereby making mobile video not only a viewing habit but a social habit formed by the circulation of content constantly.

High Screen Time, Low Ad Engagement

The AIM study also reveals that the increase in screen time does not correlate with a corresponding increase in ad effectiveness. While three-fifths of viewers report that the ads they receive have no relevance to them, nearly 78% will skip the ad as soon as it becomes available, and 69% report being annoyed by the same ad being shown to them repeatedly due to aggressive retargeting and excessive frequency capping. What was viewed as a positive feature of personalisation has now become perceived as being intrusive, repetitive, and annoying. As such, consumers are increasingly rejecting ads in the mobile environment despite its unique reach.

The Core Paradox Facing Digital Marketers

As consumers are becoming more involved with digital content, however, they are also becoming less likely to be involved with digital advertising. With consumers now instinctively skipping ads, along with shorter attention spans and rapid growth in the number of apps and short-video sites providing competition for consumers’ time, digital ad budgets have been negatively impacted. Furthermore, the increasing choices of content available to consumers are leading to greater selectivity, impatience and the higher tendency for advertisers to be ignored by consumers through ads that interrupt the user experience.

Understanding Why Ad Fatigue Is Accelerating

Ad fatigue, with its structural causes, is increasing. Automated retargeting systems make the same ad accompany users through different platforms, thus giving them the feeling of being constantly monitored. Short-format ads, which are skippable and initially praised for their flexibility, are now a part of regular ad skipping. Even though digital targeting tools have come a long way, a large number of ads still cannot reach the user in terms of interests, context, or viewing intention. These factors combined are weakening the perceived value of impressions and bringing into question the industry’s long-held reliance on volume-led metrics.

Are Impressions Still Enough?

With skip rates on the rise and a decrease in relevance, the ad industry faces an important question: do only impressions matter as indicators of true impact? The time when the level of delivery was synonymous with effectiveness is long gone. Today’s digital environment requires a more in-depth examination, such as an emphasis on how to measure attention, i.e., a basis for measuring how contextually relevant the creative is; using smarter frequency control; moving away from a focus on gaining visibility to earning it. Brands that are still using reach, impressions, and retargeting will be held accountable for paying for exposure that creates minimal memory, influence, or engagement.

A New Playbook for a Mobile-First India

India’s digital ecosystem remains one of the fastest-growing in the world, but it is also at a critical inflection point. The next phase of growth will depend on the industry’s ability to balance scale with sensitivity—understanding when and how consumers want to engage, and designing advertising that feels contextual rather than interruptive. Creativity, relevance, and respect for user attention will define the winners in this mobile-first era.

The author is executive vice president & head of quantitative research division, Hansa Research