IndiaPlays appoints Ami Palan and Yash Thakkar at leadership roles

IndiaPlays, an online gaming platform, has announced the appointment of Ami Palan as head of marketing and strategy, while Yash Thakkar takes on the role of head of sales.

Talking about the appointment, IndiaPlays COO, Aaditya Shah said, “We are happy to announce the addition of Ami and Yash to the IndiaPlays team. Their exceptional backgrounds in marketing, strategy, and sales make them valuable assets as we strive to become a prominent name in the online gaming industry.”

Ami Palan has prior experience as a brand and content Strategist at PlayerzPot Media Pvt. In her new role, she will lead IndiaPlays’ brand strategy and campaign initiatives, with focus on establishing and strengthening the brand’s presence in the evolving online gaming landscape.

Ami Palan said, “My goal is to establish brand presence, foster deep connections with poker, rummy, and fantasy sports players, and propel the company’s growth. I look forward to working alongside talented individuals, fostering a culture of innovation, and steering the company’s growth trajectory towards new horizons.”

With over 8 years of experience, Thakkar has worked as deputy relationship manager at Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited and sales manager at Capital First Limited.

“With my extensive experience and honed skills, I am eagerly poised to propel our business growth and solidify IndiaPlays’ position within the ever-evolving and vibrant online gaming industry,” Yash Thakkar added.

