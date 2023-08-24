Indian shoppers to boost their spending by 14% over the previous year this festive season, predicts Disney+ Hotstar survey

As cricket fever grips the nation with only days to go to the Asia Cup followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has found that shoppers this festive season are likely to increase their spending by 14% over last year, driven by a 12% increase in the size of their shopping baskets.

Coinciding with India’s biggest festive season, both Asia Cup and The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will provide marketers with the best opportunity to leverage the cricketing properties and influence the positive spending sentiment observed in the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment survey.

Speaking on the survey, Ajit Varghese – head of Network – Ad Sales, Disney Star said, “With the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 being free-to-view to all mobile phone users, Disney+ Hotstar is poised to become the prime digital platform for marketers. This especially holds true for the Cricket World Cup, which returns home after a hiatus of 12 years, right before the peak festive season kicks in. Safe to say that all eyes are going to be on the action on the ground, making it a once-in-a-decade opportunity for brands looking to make the most out of the festive fervor amongst consumers.”

The free streaming of the two widely watched sporting events will enable an avenue for marketers to make a mark in consumers’ minds before the festive season. As per the survey, 9 in 10 consumers expressed a healthy appetite to spend for the upcoming season. With an average budget of Rs. 17000, shoppers are predicted to boost their spending by 14% compared to the previous year. This will be fueled by a 12% rise in shopping basket size, with the most popular categories being clothes, mobile phones, and health and beauty. Festive bonanzas, such as brand and cashback incentives, discounts, and other promotions, can influence customer mindsets even more.

The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads. It is prone to sway towards online shopping, with 60% of consumers discovering brands and services through online platforms as they shop for themselves and for gifting purposes. Accompanying the online shopping sentiments of 7 out of 10 shoppers, digital payment options too recorded a 36% preference, with UPI in the lead.

Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar will be launching its self-serve platform. The platform also offers over 75 targeting parameters (previously 35) that can be cross-tabbed to combine multiple parameters for granular reach and caters to all ticket sizes (from INR 2 lacs to upto 50 lacs).

