Indian Olympic Association onboards Borosil as a sponsor for the Asian Games 2023

Borosil, one of the sponsors of Indian Olympic Association, has announced a special edition Hydra Bottles for the Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023. The athletes received the Hydra Bottles after the official Asian Games Indian team kit was unveiled at the send-off ceremony for the contingent in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Asian Games, set to take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. A multi-sport event where India’s finest athletes will compete against the best from across Asia, Borosil’s collaboration with the national contingent signifies a commitment to supporting India’s top athletes on their journey to sporting excellence and underscores its dedication to providing quality nutrition solutions.

“As a brand, we believe health and hydration is much needed for the players to perform at their optimal performance towards the path to success. We will support our athletes in any way we can to help them produce their optimal performance,” Barnali Shankar, AVP – marketing, Borosil, said.

Also Read BrandWagon AdTalk with Archies’ Anita Chokkar

Borosil’s involvement with the Indian contingent at the Asian Games underscores the brand’s dedication to fostering excellence in sports and promoting a culture of health and well-being in India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook