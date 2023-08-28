Indian kiranas anticipate packed mithai to be a top pick this Rakshabandhan reveals Kirana Club survey

A survey conducted by India’s Kirana Community, Kirana Club, among 25,000+ Kiranawallahs reveals that store owners believe packed mithai, chocolate boxes, namkeen packs and ready mixes would be the highest in demand among consumers on this Rakshabandhan. Accordingly, store owners across several major states in India are stocking up these items ahead of the festival.

Mithais such as Soan-papdi and Peda are anticipated to be popular choices in Indian households. Kiranawallahs across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand believe that packed mithais will be the most preferred by consumers in their states. Among the cities, Indore, Jaipur and Lucknow love Packed Mithais. Interestingly, Kirana stores in Delhi-NCR feel that packed mithai would not be a top-seller among consumers, ranking it the last as compared to all other regions.

Chocolate boxes are also gaining fast popularity among consumers, reflecting their joy for gifting chocolates during the festive occasion. Kirana owners in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab and Delhi anticipate that such boxes will be the most in demand. Survey suggests that cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Patna, Panipat, Nagpur, Kanpur, Agra, Gopalganj, Pune, Meerut, Panchkula love chocolate boxes.

Among other quintessential Rakshabandhan giftings, Ready Mix products such as Gulab Jamun mix, Indian snacky products or commonly called ‘Namkeens’ and biscuits boxes are also expected to add to the festive delight. Kiranawallahs across several states aim to keep their stores stocked up with these products expecting a heavy demand. Punjab and Delhi like biscuits whereas in all other regions, biscuits are least stocked. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh love Ready Mix thereby ranking it among the Top 2 unlike other regions.

Speaking on the findings of the survey, Anshul Gupta, founder, Kirana Club said, “Kirana Club’s survey not only reveals the sweets and snacks that are expected to grace the festive tables but also reflects a beautiful diversity in gifting preferences, making every corner of India unique. As festive preparations at Indian households have started, Kiranawallahs are stocking up their shelves to meet the demands of local consumers. At Kirana Club, we bring Kirana stores and FMCG companies under one roof and enable them with easy access to exchange goods and products. We provide them with real-time business and market information, pricing, product quality as well as insights on popular products and schemes which helps them cater to consumer needs and scale their business.”

The survey by Kirana Club was conducted during this week among Kirana Stores across Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Punjab. The poll received more than 25000 responses.

