Indian e-commerce industry records 26% YoY order volume growth in FY23 reveals Unicommerce report

Unicommerce, India’s e-commerce enablement SaaS platform today launched the third edition of its annual trends report, the ‘India E-commerce Index’ 2023. Indicating a maturing e-commerce landscape across the country, India’s e-commerce industry has recorded a 26.2% YoY order volume growth in FY-2023 supported by a 23.5% rise in annual GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) compared to the previous financial year.

The report throws light on the consistently rising consumer inclination towards online shopping and provides a rationale for the rapid adoption of omnichannel strategies by brands to cater to the rising demand across both physical and digital channels.

As per the report, the electronic peripherals and home appliances, eyewear and accessories most demanded during FY-2023. The e-commerce space has witnessed robust growth in the electronic products and peripherals segment with a 46.8% YoY order volume growth and GMV grew by 20.6% in FY-2023, the report stated. This can be attributed to the inclusion of newer brands which were seen offering economical products across the segment.

The Eyewear and Accessories segment recorded a 44.6% YoY order volume growth during FY-2023. The segment’s GMV saw a significant uptick and rose by 52.8% annually during the same period as compared to the last financial year. The Beauty and Personal Care segment recorded a 26.6% YoY order volume growth and an 18.9% YoY growth in GMV during FY-2023. Driven by the increasing number of young consumers, the Fashion and Accessories segment witnessed a YoY order volume growth of 19.5% along with a rise in its GMV by 15.3% during FY-2023.

Speaking on the launch of the third edition of the report, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce said, “The launch of India’s e-commerce Index 2023 marks a pivotal moment in our industry’s evolution. The consistent growth of over 25% underscores the robust maturity of the sector. E-commerce is no longer just an additional sales channel; it has woven itself into the fabric of modern business. Companies are harnessing digital platforms not only to sell but also to promote and engage with consumers. We are transitioning into a true omnichannel era where brands and consumers seamlessly interact and transact across a multitude of online and offline touchpoints. At Unicommerce, we remain committed to simplifying e-commerce selling through a range of initiatives. This comprehensive report, now available on our website, reflects our dedication to empowering businesses in this dynamic landscape.”

Health and Pharma, which has become an important e-commerce segment as consumers continue to shop for medicines and nutraceuticals online, recorded a YoY order volume growth of 22.1% during FY-2023. With the segment catering to the discrete needs of a diversified audience, the segment’s GMV rose by 38.5% leading to the average order value growing by 13% during the same period.

Moreover, the report stated that marketplaces have witnessed faster growth of 31.2% in FY-2023. Brands continue to offer newer experiences via their brand websites, providing exclusivity and personalization and saw a YoY order volume growth of 24% during FY-2023.

With a rising number of Beauty and Personal Care brands offering higher discounts across marketplaces, order volumes grew exponentially by 80.1% during FY-2023 whereas, brand websites witnessed a 20.5% rise among the segment during the same period as compared to the last financial year. On the other hand, Electronics Products and Peripherals and Home Appliances saw a higher YoY order volume growth across brand websites recording a 55.4% increase during FY-2023 while marketplaces witnessed a YoY order volume growth of 36.7% within the same segment. Other segments like Home Decor, Fashion and Accessories and FMCG saw higher YoY order volume growth across marketplaces during FY-2023 witnessing 39.1%, 27.1% and 23.6% respectively during the same period.

Moreover, as offices return to regular operations, there has been a notable shift of consumers shifting back to Tier I and metropolitan cities for work, resulting in Tier I cities exhibiting fast growth in order volumes relative to Tier II and Tier III cities. Tier I regions indicated the highest YoY order volume growth of 31.1% during FY-2023, followed by Tier II and Tier III cities which witnessed YoY order volume growth rates of 23.3% and 22.4% respectively, during the same period.

The market share of Tier II and Tier III cities stood at 18.6% and 37.1% respectively in FY-2023, reducing slightly from 19.2% and 38.6% respectively during FY-2022. Tier I cities however observed a slight increase in market share during the same period which stood at 44.3% in FY-2023 as compared to 42.2% in FY-2022.

The FY-2023 exhibited a slight rise in order returns which stood at 10.4% as compared to 9.8% order returns in FY-2022. The report further attributed the rise in order returns largely due to Cash-on-Delivery (COD). In FY 2023, the return rate for Cash on Delivery (COD) orders stood at 20.9%, a slight uptick from the 19.3% recorded in FY 2022. Conversely, returns on prepaid orders exhibited a marginal increase, rising from 5.6% in FY 2022 to 5.8% in FY 2023. The notably lower return rate on prepaid orders has prompted companies to incentivize such orders, reflecting a strategic approach to minimize returns and enhance customer satisfaction. Also, COD orders continue to account for more than 60% of the overall returns, while prepaid orders accounted for 39.2% of the overall returns.

Interestingly, returns on marketplace orders grew by 26.3% in FY-2023, while it was 24.2% in FY-2022. With greater use of technology and deeper consumer connect, D2C brands witnessed a marginal reduction in order returns which stood at 6.2% in FY-023 as compared to 6.3% during FY-2022.

Also Read Edenred India appoints Rohan Paunikar as head of business excellence

As the demand for omnichannel strategies rises, new-age brands have integrated this approach into their business models, while traditional enterprises are adopting cutting-edge technology to establish a cohesive framework that serves both their physical and online sales channels. The number of online orders shipped-from-store reported a 44.6% growth during FY2023 compared to the previous financial year.

Stores continue to adopt omnichannel technology to serve their customers better and enhance their shopping experience. During FY-2023, the number of stores that implemented omnichannel operations rose by 58.4% as compared to the last financial year.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook