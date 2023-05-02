Indeed launches brand campaign ‘#LetJobsFindYou’

Indeed has unveiled a new campaign that connects job seekers with relevant work opportunities.

As per the company, the campaign seeks to garner the attention of new prospects and introduce the brand to them through targeted advertisements that meet their requirements. With this, the goal is to continue to create awareness among all job seekers while strengthening the brand’s connection with its audience through messaging that strongly ties back to its mission of ‘helping people get jobs’.

“Indeed has always been an advocate for job seekers, and we continue to work towards our mission of helping people find the right job for themselves. Having observed the Indian labour market scenario for close to more than a decade, we strongly understand the unique perspective and requirements of Indian job seekers, and offer customised solutions to help India get to work,” said Nishita Lalvani, director, Indeed India and SEA.

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualized and created by DDB Mudra, and directed by Vivek Kakkad. The ad films are already live on Jio Cinema and will go live across the country in multiple local languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The campaign features two advertisements. One tells the story of a young girl in an office set up trying to print out her resume when she is surprised by a large blue balloon that has a job offer from a recruiter who spotted her on Indeed.

Meanwhile, the second ad also follows the same tone, depicting a food delivery executive having just completed an order and is startled by a balloon that offers him a job. He too pops the balloon and then receives another offer for a job with greater benefits.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook