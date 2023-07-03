InCred Finance collaborates with Tarla Dalal biopic to promote entrepreneurship

InCred Financial Services Limited (InCred Finance) has announced partnership with Tarla Dalal’s biopic, based on the life of home chef and Padma Shri award-winner. As per the company, the association resonates with the spirit of the film that celebrates the aspirations of small business owners across India and symbolises the belief that with big dreams and unwavering confidence.

Talking about the collaboration, Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group CEO, InCred, said, “We are happy to collaborate with the creators of this biopic on Tarlaji. She is an inspiration to many, and especially to women. Entrepreneurs are the foundation of the Indian economy, playing a pivotal role in fostering innovation, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to economic growth.”

Through this collaboration, InCred Finance is showcasing its business loan product in a co-branded promotional campaign that includes film footage and a byte from Huma Qureshi, who portrays Tarla Dalal in the movie.

“Through this film and our partnership with InCred, we aim to fuel the passion that Indians have for entrepreneurship and encourage them to pursue their desires, setting a great example for future generations. It is a tribute to entrepreneurs and leaders who work relentlessly, conquering all challenges in their path,” Ronnie Screwvala, producer, RSVP Movies, added.

