IN10 Media Network launches film content studio MovieVerse Studios

The IN10 Media Network has today announced the launch of its film division, MovieVerse Studios. As per the company, the film studio will produce fresh and engaging content in Hindi and regional languages that connect with theatre-going audiences and those on streaming platforms.

Speaking on the launch, Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said, “We are thrilled to introduce MovieVerse Studios as a new addition to the IN10 Media Network family. The studio is a testament to our commitment to creating content that resonates with moviegoers universally. Films are yet another innovative way for us to strengthen our existing bond with audiences by providing quality content.”

The name, MovieVerse, symbolises a universe of cinema where we create captivating content that entertains and leaves a lasting impact, the company stated. The studio’s logo cues the readiness to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences and is visually represented by the three words that are at the core of movie making – Lights, Camera, Action!

“At MovieVerse Studios, our focus is on creating fresh content in Hindi as well as regional languages and is driven by our passion for storytelling and our deep understanding of audience preferences. We are dedicated to bringing innovative and compelling stories to life in partnership with some of the best talent, creators and technicians in the industry. We are here to entertain and we promise to do just that.” said Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios.

Additionally, the company informed that MovieVerse Studios has plans to develop content in partnership with leading talent across multiple genres, from drama and comedy to action and thriller. The slate of movies in the pipeline include action thriller films, supernatural drama, among others.

