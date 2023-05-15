scorecardresearch
IKEA launches its latest campaign showcasing its home furnishing products

As per the company, the TVC is focused on the brand’s products and how seamlessly it fits into the Indian households

Written by BrandWagon Online
The TVCs will go live across television, print, OOH, and social media.
IKEA India has launched its TVC campaign demonstrating their multifunctional home furnishing solutions for consumers.

As per the company, the TVC is focused on the brand's products and how seamlessly it fits into the Indian households.

Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India said “We are aware of the evolving needs of our customers. With our new campaign, we are providing customers with endless possibilities while creating a functional living space for their homes. Our goal at IKEA is to ensure that living in a smaller space doesn’t compromise your comfort.”

Additionally, the first commercial features two kids studying around the NORDEN table and how the table is folded to make space for their friends to play along. However, the second commercial highlights the GLADOM tray table’s features as a tray and a tabletop.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 14:38 IST

