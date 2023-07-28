scorecardresearch
IGP unveils Raksha Bandhan campaign with actress Pooja Hegde

As per the company, the partnership aims to celebrate the bond of sibling love and the festival

Written by BrandWagon Online
IGP, an online gifting platform, has announced its collaboration with actress, Pooja Hegde for their Raksha Bandhan campaign. As per the company, the partnership aims to celebrate the bond of sibling love and the festival.

In an Instagram post, Hegde shared her desire to break free from the usual and embrace unique rakhis this year to express her heartfelt affection towards her brother. The post highlights IGP’s range of rakhis catering to various relationships and preferences, allowing people to find the perfect symbol of love for their brothers.

Talking about the collaboration, Tarun Joshi, CEO and founder, IGP said, “We are happy to announce the collaboration between IGP and actress Pooja Hegde for our upcoming Raksha Bandhan campaign. As a forerunner in the D2C gifting industry, IGP is constantly seeking innovative ways to enrich customer experiences and strengthen relationships through thoughtfully curated gifts. We aim to create a captivating and relatable campaign, making this festive season truly unforgettable for our customers. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful gifting solutions, to express sentiments and feelings, while strengthening IGP’s market position.”

Moreover, the rakhis are categorised into three themes: “By Relationships,” “Types of Rakhi,” and “Family Celebrations”. The designs range from modern to traditional, including personalised and theme-based rakhis.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 14:51 IST

