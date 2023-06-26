IGP unveils its new brand identity focusing on emotions and relationships

IGP has announced its new brand identity that centers around the idea of ‘Gift that Feeling.’ As per the company, the transformation reflects the focus of the company on emotions, relationships and commitment to helping individuals express their sentiments through gifts.

The company believes that the act of giving and receiving gifts has been a way of expressing emotions, making others feel special and deepening bonds. Additionally, the company believes that rebranding captures the essence of its mission.

Speaking on development, Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO, IGP said, “Our new brand identity not only reflects our commitment to facilitating emotions through gifting but also signifies our growth as a company. We will continue to provide our customers with a range of products and services that help them express their heartfelt sentiments.”

The new brand identity highlights the significance of emotions in gift giving and focuses on IGP’s commitment to facilitating genuine connections through gifting.

