IE Subscription Conclave Highlights: Building the subscription economy

IE Subscription Conclave: The conclave discussed about this burgeoning sector, the learnings and the challenges, which lie ahead.

The Indian Express Subscription Conclave which is being held today at Eros Hotel, New Delhi brings together companies which have invested in subscription driven business model. Throughout the day, we will hear from the top leaders on the various opportunities and the challenges that reside ahead. Some of the speakers include Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies, Udit G, head, strategy and revenue operations, Google Cloud India, Nikhil Khaitan, AVP- Online revenue and growth, OYO, Amit Sharma, head, demand operations, India and South Asia, Uber, among others. The introductory note will be delivered by Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.

Live Updates
18:30 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Finding a Balance in the Future

'Redressal mechanism in subscription is important and needs to be added by businesses in their models,' Siddharth Banerjee, managing director, Pearson

18:25 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Channels for customer acquisition

'Social media is one of the best ways to reach your target audience', Siddharth Banerjee, managing director, Pearson

18:01 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Payment Cycle: From Beginning to Recurring

'Every customer has the right to be heard, never ignore their voice,' Mohit Sharma, national head and AVP-Partnership Development, Indipaisa

17:55 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Payment Cycle: From Beginning to Recurring

'Subscription is the lifeline for insurance companies,' Harsh Vardhan Masta, head, Payments, PolicyBazaar

17:53 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Payment Cycle: From Beginning to Recurring

'This is the digital era of payments', Mohit Sharma, national head and AVP-Partnership Development, Indipaisa

17:37 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
Challenges for the Subscription based economy
  • 'Providing multiple subscription billing models
  • Subscription plans needs to be flexible
  • Subscription model should have a direct impact on revenue
  • Management of bulk customer data', Abhisar Sharma, chief executive officer, National e-Governance Asset Data Limited (NADL)

    • 17:34 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Disadvantages of Subscription Business models

    'Increasing competition, high cancellation rate, initial sign-up avoidance and constant need to provide new value are the major disadvantages of subscription-based business models', Abhisar Sharma, chief executive officer, National e-Governance Asset Data Limited (NADL)

    17:31 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Benefits of Subscription Model

    'Predictable revenue stream, stronger and long-term relationships, lower customer retention spend and better forecasting are the core benefits of subscription model,' Abhisar Sharma, chief executive officer, National e-Governance Asset Data Limited (NADL)

    17:28 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Data-Driven Business

    'It is easy to attract customers, but difficult to retain customers for longer,'Abhisar Sharma, chief executive officer, National e-Governance Asset Data Limited (NADL)

    16:55 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Loyalty feeds Retention

    'Data feeds customisation engine,' Harshita Singh, business head, Times Prime

    16:39 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Loyalty feeds Retention

    'Focus more on loyalty than loyalty programme,' Dilpreet Singh, head – CRM, loyalty and customer analytics, ITC Hotel

    16:29 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Pillars of customer loyalty to drive retention

    'Loyalty programmes are prudent in today's times to drive customer engagement and grab loyalty,' Sahil Sethi, director, Loyalty, JW Marriott

    16:23 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Pillars of customer loyalty to drive retention

    'Quality, pricing, innovations in product & marketing, CSR initiatives are the pillars of customer loyalty to drive trust within customers,' Nitin Kalra, head – customer loyalty and co-brand, Adani

    16:08 (IST) 23 Mar 2023

    'Ad-based revenue model and subscription based revenue model are inter related', Durga Raghunath, head, News Partnerships, India, Google

    16:03 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Challenge in subscription

    'Shift from ad-based business model to subscription based business model is the biggest challenge in subscription,' Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital News

    16:01 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Tackling the challenge of personalisation

    'News is not all about personalisation; editorial content has to be prioritised over personal choice,' Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media

    15:43 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Personalisation is the Key- News Publishers’ Big Challenge

    'Subscription business is cutting across all the trends across industries,' Puneet Jain, chief executive officer, HT Digital News

    15:41 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Personalisation is the Key- News Publishers’ Big Challenge

    'Audience share of mind is important,' Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media

    15:35 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Personalisation is the Key- News Publishers’ Big Challenge

    'Data and consumer are at the top when we think about subscription', Durga Raghunath, head, News Partnerships, India, Google

    15:19 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Drivers of subscription model

    'Content and target group are essential in driving subscription model,' Vaibhav Vardhan, co-founder and CEO, Inc42 Media

    15:17 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Driving the subscription funnel

    'Personalisation and propensity to spend drives the subscription funnel for us,' Radhika Shukla, head – Subscription Growth, Strategy and Analytics, TOI+

    15:07 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Managing the Funnel

    'The funnel moderates at different levels on different platforms,' Sunny Sen, Founder and CEO, Conscent.ai

    14:32 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Influencer marketing

    'Content creators and influencers are different and we onboard them accordingly', Shantanu Chauhan, associate director – Marketing, Noise on influencer marketing.

    14:22 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Learnings from customer journey

    'Building credibility and functionality are quintessential to enhance your customer experience', Devarshy R. Ganguly, head, marketing, MagicBricks

    13:15 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Understanding consumer behavior

    'End-to-end integrated applications to reduce customer friction points', Deepak Gupta, VP, business head, Livpure

    12:54 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    How to be in touch with consumers

    “Largely our insight remains on whether consumers are actively using our platform or not. We also are involved in last mile customisation, as it is also used by the end of the tunnel consumer,” Vibhor Gupta, head, engineering, InTheMarket and founder, director Mobiquel.

    12:50 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Technology at Play

    “Very first touch point which could be an ad, or someone has reached out. From the starting point to end its various step,” Vibor Gupta, head, engineering, InTheMarket and founder, director, Mobiquel on how companies remain in conversation with users.

    12:29 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Case Study: Aapke Hisaab se

    'Subscription plays on the basic human instinct,' Jigar Vora, founder, Scriberr

    12:11 (IST) 23 Mar 2023
    Understanding the Indian Consumer

    'We are trying to address the problem of cancellations in the country”, Amit Sharma, head, demand operations, India and South Asia, Uber.

    First published on: 23-03-2023 at 10:08 IST

