IE Subscription Conclave Highlights: Building the subscription economy

The Indian Express Subscription Conclave which is being held today at Eros Hotel, New Delhi brings together companies which have invested in subscription driven business model. Throughout the day, we will hear from the top leaders on the various opportunities and the challenges that reside ahead. Some of the speakers include Sabrina Daryanani, head, APAC and principal consultant, FT Strategies, Udit G, head, strategy and revenue operations, Google Cloud India, Nikhil Khaitan, AVP- Online revenue and growth, OYO, Amit Sharma, head, demand operations, India and South Asia, Uber, among others. The introductory note will be delivered by Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Online Media.

Live Updates