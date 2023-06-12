ideacafe.agency announces leadership hires

ideacafe.agency announced the appointment of key senior hires across markets focusing on the growth trajectory for the agency. With a major focus on creativity and idea-based solutions, Nabendu Bhattacharya, founder, ideacafe,agency announced the appointment of Divesh Jadhav as creative director. The appointment has been made to reinforce and strengthen the creative capabilities of the agency. Prior to this Divesh was with Mirum India- a WPP Company as design head and has also worked with Publicis and Green Room Media.

“OOH has largely been left unexplored as a domain from a creative perspective and the positioning of ideacafe as being the forebearers of a creative OOH solution provider was too strong to resist,” Divesh Jadhav, creative director, ideacafe.agency, said.

Raj Mohanty joins the ideacafe team as vice president. In his new role, Raj will be operating from the agency’s Delhi office and will be responsible to drive growth, foster innovation, and enhance its service offerings in the north region and national level. His immediate prior stint was with Signpost as VP-strategic alliances – North and has worked with Group M, LG ads and Kinetic in various senior roles.

“Raj is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience. His strategic vision, creative leadership, and proven ability to build and nurture relationships with clients, media partners, and other stakeholders make him the ideal choice to further strengthen ideacafe. agency presence and expand its market share in the north and rest of India,” Bhattacharya said.

Sunny Sharma joins the team as client servicing director and business head- East. Sunny has been a part of OAP, Percept Out of Home, Milestone Brandcom and Dentsu in the past.

Mitesh Darji has been appointed as client servicing director- West. Darji has more than 12-plus years of experience in OOH business and has been a part of Dentsu, Milestone Brandcom and Mediacircle.

Pavankumar Makani has been appointed as the branch head- Bangalore. He would be driving business from the agency’s Bangalore office. Pavan will focus on strengthening client partnerships, profitability, and business relations in the south. Pavan has worked with Ogilvy as account supervisor, Milestone Brandcom as senior account director.

