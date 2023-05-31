iD Fresh Food launches Frozen Fruit Blend in the UAE market

iD Fresh Food has announced the launch of its latest offering, iD Frozen Fruit Blend in the UAE market. As per the company, the Bengaluru-based company plans to introduce the product in key Indian markets in the next quarter.

Commenting on the new product category, PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder, iD Fresh Food, said, “At iD Fresh Food, we are constantly exploring new ways to address consumer needs using common sense. That’s our definition of innovation. Given how most of our diets lack fresh fruits, our innovators have brought to you the closest and healthiest alternative to a fresh fruit.”

According to the company, UAE is the largest market for iD Fresh, after India, and it accounts for nearly 30% of the company’s overall revenue. Through this new product, iD is expected to strengthen the brand’s positioning as it continues to expand strategically in the Middle East. It is also the first major brand to enter this segment, as the category has immense possibilities of growth in the future.

“The product aims to solve the inconvenience of peeling/cutting fruits to make shakes/smoothies and solves the problem of round the year unavailability of some favourite fruits, without compromising on the nutritional aspects/health aspects of the food. At iD fresh, we strongly believe that healthy food should not become a casualty in the maddening rush of everyday life,” Rahul Gandhi, chief marketing officer, iD Fresh Food added.

