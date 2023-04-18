iCubesWire expands into Indonesian market; elevates Yashvir Thakran to head of south east asia region

iCubesWire, a digital marketing platform, has recently announced its expansion into the Indonesian market. Furthermore, Yashvir Thakran has been elevated to head of the south east asia region

Thakran has been part of iCubesWire for 6 years and has experience in digital marketing and business development.

According to the company, he will lead iCubesWire’s expansion endeavours in the south east asia market with digital marketing solutions tailored to meet the ever-changing needs of clients.

Commenting on the expansion, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are going full throttle with our expansion plans, and Indonesia is one of the key markets for us, given its rapidly growing digital marketing sector. We are confident that Yashvir’s leadership will get us an edge in the Indonesian market. In addition, his proven track record and broad experience will give an impetus to our growth strategy in South East Asia.”

As per the company, this move towards Indonesia resonates with the company’s vision of establishing itself as a global digital marketing leader. In addition, this will strengthen the company’s footprint in the asia-pacific region.

Upon being elevated as head of south east asia region, Yashvir Thakran, iCubesWire, expressed, “I am looking forward to taking on this new role at iCubesWire and further pave the way for the organization to greater success. The South East Asia market holds immense potential for digital marketing. I look forward to collaborating with our experienced team to deliver tailored solutions to ensure growth for our clients. We strive to make iCubesWire the go-to digital marketing partner for regional businesses.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook