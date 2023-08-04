scorecardresearch
iCubesWire bags the comprehensive marketing mandate of Swiggy

iCubesWire will channel its digital expertise into creating innovative assets for Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Dineout, Swiggy Genie, among others

Written by BrandWagon Online
iCubesWire, a global AdTech platform, has bagged the mandate to manage Swiggy’s growth marketing, influencer marketing and affiliate campaigns. According to the company, the partnership will introduce fresh creativity into the brand’s digital channels.

According to the mandate, iCubesWire will channel its digital expertise into creating innovative assets for Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Dineout, Swiggy Genie, among others.

Talking about the mandate, Amit Kumar Banka, AVP, growth marketing, Swiggy,said, “In our pursuit of continued growth and deeper audience connection, we’re delighted to have iCubesWire on board. Their creative acumen and robust digital strategies will surely enable us to reach new heights in our social media engagement. We anticipate a fruitful partnership.”

The collaboration aims to elevate the brand’s digital media presence, propelling it towards unparalleled audience engagement and brand loyalty.

“We are happy to join hands with a forward-thinking company like Swiggy. They have revolutionised food delivery and quick commerce in India, and we aim to bring that same level of innovation to their social media campaigns. Our collaboration signifies a synergy of two industry pioneers, and we look forward to establishing Swiggy’s connection with its audience through inventive and engaging digital content,” Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, added.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 15:19 IST

