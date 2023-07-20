ICC and BCCI launches campaign It Takes One Day

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) has unveiled its campaign ‘It Takes One Day’ to celebrate the format of the game. As per the company, the campaign launch took place amidst more than 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organised by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.

The campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans. Through the ‘Match Cuts’, the film connects to the emotions of anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “As we embark on this journey, we are happy to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create excitement for the event across the world. We are fully committed to creating an event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”

The campaign features Shah Rukh Khan along with cricketers JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Talking about the campaign, Geoff Allardice, chief executive, ICC, said, “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The involvement of Shah Rukh Khan with a line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connection in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”

The film has been developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.

Sanjog Gupta, head-sports, Disney Star, shared, “Disney Star, across its linear and digital platforms, will seek to elevate the spectacle, build compelling narratives and storylines, and most of all, serve different audience cohorts through its world-class, fan-centric, and customised coverage. The launch of the ICC campaign signals a significant milestone in the runway to the tournament.”

Additionally, the ICC and Disney Star have also worked with Meta to launch the campaign amongst creators from all parts of India.

“It’s a pleasure and privilege to see the way fans support their favourite teams on our platforms. From reels to stories to broadcast channels and now Threads, we have a variety of tools to make the conversation between fans and their favourite teams and players special. We’re also committed to working with the ecosystem, like with our partners ICC, to unlock creative fan experiences. Today’s campaign launch amidst creators across India is a start, and we aim to be on this journey till the end of the tournament,” Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, added.

