IAS partners with Criteo for retail media measurement

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a new partnership with Criteo, the commerce media company, to enable a first-to-market product for measuring onsite quality metrics for retail media. Through this new integration, IAS will enable viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement for Criteo’s network of retail media partners, ensuring that marketers are reaching real users and maximising engagement across this critical channel.

Speaking on the partnership, Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer, Criteo said, “Criteo has been a leader in the retail media space since 2016 and we are thrilled to partner with IAS to be the first to provide advertisers with transparency into their retail media campaigns via our Commerce Media Platform. As more industry players come to realise the tremendous opportunity that is retail media, we remain committed to standardization that reconciles media spend with performance and building an ecosystem that drives marketers’ and retailers’ business forward.”

Retail Media is one of the fastest-growing sectors in advertising and is expected to represent $155 billion in global ad spend by 2026, according to GroupM. Powered by Criteo’s predictive AI, Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform solutions enable retailers and brands to seamlessly reach shoppers throughout their entire journey, executing efficiently and at scale on both unique retail media inventory from category-leading retailers and scaled, open web supply while offering real-time, closed-loop sales measurement.

Also Read SpiceJet partners with CleverTap to enhance customer experience

“We are excited to extend our presence in the fast-growing retail media space to meet increased demand from advertisers.Through our upcoming integration with Criteo, we can enable marketers to maximize their return on ad spend through third-party measurement across the powerful retail media networks working with Criteo. IAS has long been a major player in the retail media network space and today’s announcement reinforces our leadership in this crucial area,” Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer, IAS added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook