IAN Group appoints Priyank Garg as managing partner of IAN Alpha Fund

IAN appoints Priyank Garg as managing partner of the IAN Alpha Fund, the second in the series of IAN Group’s funds. Priyank’s coming on board will strengthen the fund’s top team and enable it to match and exceed its track record of Fund 1 and the angel Group.

“As an angel investor, I have been investing with IAN for 14 years across sectors and have really appreciated the depth of engagement, quality of portfolio founders, and focus on governance and returns. Having tried many others, this is the only platform that puts health of the Indian startup ecosystem at the heart of its work from the day of its founding to today,” said Priyank Garg, managing partner, IAN Alpha Fund.

An entrepreneur and active early-stage investor, Priyank brings over 26 years of experience in the cleantech, manufacturing, healthtech, SaaS, and technology sectors. A Stanford and IIT Delhi graduate, he brings cross-border experience with Yahoo and has, over the last 15 years, invested in over 60 companies, across a variety of sectors, both in India and overseas.

“With his deep engagement with the startup ecosystem, he will just add to the mentoring and market access that IAN brings to its portfolio companies, ensuring a far lower risk to investors,” said Padmaja Ruparel, co-founder IAN and senior managing partner, IAN Alpha Fund on Priyank’s appointment.

