IAA hosted 13th edition of Olive Crown Awards 2023

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 13th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards 2023, on 5th April at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai. The awards acknowledged the work of those individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’.

The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country. Blue Star Ltd was the cooling partner; The Hindu Group & ZEE Media were the associate partners; while Aaj Tak, HT Media Group, ABP and Nexus Alliance Advertising & Marketing Pvt Ltd were the supporting partner for the event.

The jury comprised of professionals such as Bobby Pawar, chairman & chief creative officer, Havas Group India; K V Sridhar, global chief creative officer, Nihilent Ltd & Hypercollective; Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas; Raj Nair, CEO & chief creative officer, Madison BMB & Carlton D’Silva, co-Founder, House of Awe shortlisted the winners through a rigorous process.

Avinash Pandey, president, IAA (India Chapter) said “The Olive Crown Awards are a symbol of the intention our Association has to use communication as a force for good. The planet belongs to us all, and we owe it to future generations to leave it in a good shape for them. The winning work has been outstanding and should work as an inspiration to content creators and advertisers to carry this torch further and leave a significant imprint on the sands of time.”

Janak Sarda, Chairman of the Olive Crown Committee added, “The Olive Crown awards presentation event is always something special. We not only have the who’s who of the marketing, advertising and media fraternity with us, but they are all focussed on doing good. The supporters and the attendees are all actually symbolic of the intent of our industry to add to the efforts that will keep Planet Earth Green and Clean.”

Famous Innovations bagged 10 awards across categories including the ‘Green Agency Of The Year’; ‘Corporate Crusader Of The Year’ was awarded to Kirloskar – Limitless for their work ‘A Minute For Nature’;‘Green Campaign of the Year’- Gold went to Livpure – for ‘Rally for rivers’; Kirloskar -Limitless won the ‘Green Brand of the Year’- Gold, for their work ‘Powered by nature’ Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP.

Furthermore, the awards were presented across 17 different categories, including the title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to P N Mohan for his vision and commitment to restore lakes, dedication in mobilizing people and funds for this cause, for his single-minded focus that led to seven lakes (near Chennai) coming back to life.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook