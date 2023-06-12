Hyundai Motor India ropes in Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador for Hyundai EXTER

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador for Hyundai EXTER.

“Hyundai EXTER is an extraordinary SUV, it is entering the Indian market at time when style needs to be matched by substance, when value goes hand in hand with performance, thus giving consumers much more than they desire. Based on his performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai EXTER to Gen MZ audiences,” Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

As per the company, Hardik Pandya will be the brand ambassador exclusively for Hyundai EXTER. Furthermore, Hardik’s confidence, composure on the field, and decision-making skills symbolize reliability and bring a sense of safety and security that fits Hyundai EXTER.

The SUV is positioned as a vehicle for young Indians who desire to venture beyond their daily routine and explore the outdoors.

