Hypothesis introduces creator discovery platform DiscoveryOS

Hypothesis, OML’s influencer intelligence platform, has announced its module, DiscoveryOS. As per the company, DiscoveryOS harnesses the power of data through its AI-enhanced search, redefining the way brands discover and collaborate with influencers.

Additionally, DiscoveryOS allows marketers to choose influencers from its database of over 210 million. It ensures the reach of campaigns to people.

Talking about the new launch, Gunjan Arya, chief executive officer (CEO) and board member, OML Entertainment, said, “DiscoveryOS stands as a testament to our vision, offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution to the challenges prevailing in the influencer marketing domain. By addressing pain points and streamlining the entire process, this platform is poised to revolutionise content creation and elevate the landscape for creators.”

With over 500 million active influencers worldwide and the ongoing growth of social media platforms, the process of finding the right kind of creator that resonates with a brand’s ethos has been a complex process.

“Hypothesis is a first-of-its-kind platform that tackles the pain points of limited access to verified creator information and ability to navigate through ‘the many’ to find ‘the one’. It’s positioned as a powerful catalyst set to revolutionise branded content creation through data driven decision making. Hypothesis aims to herald a new era of meaningful collaborations that will spark unparalleled creativity in putting the brands’ messaging in front of the right audience in the most engaging manner,” Himani Agrawal, senior vice president – product and analytics, Hypothesis, added.

Moreover, the platform offers a data-backed approach to influencer discovery, ensuring brand safety and authenticity.

