Hubble Money assigns creative mandate to Mullen Lintas

Hubble Money collaborated with Mullen Lintas, for its first ad campaign. Hubble Money is a ‘spending account’ which helps users save up to 10% on all their spending on top brands across categories such as shopping, electronics, travel, food/grocery, etc.

“Hubble is a highly rewarding spending account that is designed for you to live your lifestyle fully. We want people to get more value out of their hard-earned money when they spend on their lifestyle. 90% of people’s spending happens from their own funds and there is a need for a dedicated spending account which helps people track and manage spending better while also helping them save money. We chose Mullen Lintas because of their sharp and focused strategic approach and very exciting creative expressions,” Mayank Bishnoi, co-founder, Hubble, said.

Hubble has partnered with brands such as Amazon, Zomato, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Nykaa, Decathlon, etc. to provide its users with a spending experience. The account will be managed by the Bengaluru office of Mullen Lintas.

“Building a new category is always an exciting challenge. Our intent is to make Hubble a new habit and a new way of life for consumers when it comes to spending/saving,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, said.

Mullen Lintas aims to re-frame the concept of savings in people’s minds, while also creating a shift in the spending behaviour of the young target group. The agency will focus on creating differentiation for Hubble Money and support its vision to be a one-stop spending account that makes spending more rewarding.

