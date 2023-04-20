HSBC ropes in Virat Kohli as their Brand Influencer

HSBC India has roped in Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as their Brand Influencer.

As per the company, Virat Kohli will help to amplify HSBC’s purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’ as it strives to support the ambitions of an aspirational India going global.

The company mentioned that as part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Virat Kohli will also be launched.

Commenting on this association, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India said “We are looking forward to having Virat Kohli as our Brand Influencer and see him as a perfect fit for our values of taking responsibility, collaborating and succeeding together as a team as well as getting things done.”

“Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. His appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we look to reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner for our clients,” Dave added.

Sharing his perspective on the partnership and business, Sandeep Batra, head of wealth and personal banking, HSBC India said, “Cricket is a unifying force and strikes an emotional chord with the Indian diaspora across the world. Our endeavor to support the aspirations of the international minded Indians will be boosted by our association with Virat Kohli. Whether on or off the field Kohli personifies discipline and commitment to his craft, ideals that resonate with us at HSBC India.”

