HSBC India unveils campaign “My Account Starts Today” featuring cricketer Virat Kohli

HSBC India has unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their brand influencer cricketer Virat Kohli. The campaign highlights HSBC’s purpose of “opening up a world of opportunity” as it works to support the goals of India going global.

The company has recently announced Kohli as the brand influencer for HSBC India, in an association that aimed at leveraging the cricketer’s appeal to help illustrate the benefits of banking with HSBC.

Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, head, wealth and personal banking, HSBC India, said, “Our collaboration with Virat Kohli reflects HSBC’s deep-rooted positive sentiments and unwavering commitment to India. This campaign serves as a testament to our dedication to growth and our aspiration to become the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”

As per the company, the campaign will run across print, television, outdoor, OTT platforms and digital media to connect with the target audience.

Moreover, the campaign evokes nostalgia in this most recent TV commercial, which begins with a shot of a cricket stadium and shows Kohli’s name on a billboard beneath a list of batsmen.

Talking about his ad with HSBC India, Virat Kohli said, “When I was informed about the association with HSBC the first thought I had was it feels right and comfortable. And that’s something I always look for when an association comes up. I knew that the association would be very organic and natural and not be forced in any way. One can rest on their accomplishments, but the moment at hand is what counts most. My belief system of discipline, commitment, and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far, resonates deeply with HSBC’s rich legacy in India, disciplined approach, and long-standing commitment”.

Furthermore, the cricketer is seen telling viewers to forget about all his accomplishments and his cricketing past and instead to concentrate on the new opportunities and the persona he is about to assume.

Also Read Scaler partners with Disney+ Hotstar for WTC 2023 finals

“The campaign holds a special place in our hearts as it resonates with our core purpose of ‘opening up a world of opportunity’. In India, cricket’s ability to transcend boundaries integrates with our objective. Through the campaign, we are reiterating our dedication to provide new opportunities to our clients,” Jaswinder Sodhi, head of customer proposition, digital and marketing- wealth and personal banking, HSBC India said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook