HRX named official fan merchandise partner for four IPL teams

HRX on Tuesday has been named the official fan merchandise partner for four teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals are the teams that will be wearing HRX-manufactured jerseys as part of the partnership.

Speaking on the collaboration, Pallavi Barman, business head and fitness ambassador, HRX said, “IPL definitely is a perfect integration to have in terms of merchandising, but sports as a whole is something HRX focuses towards and this is the ecosystem that we want to build. It’s all about catering to the Indian masses as a whole, as we Indians are extremely passionate about sports.”

HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. Founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, HRX is a platform for bringing people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves.

As India’s homegrown brand, HRX is committed to supporting local and hyperlocal partnerships, in addition to national events like IPL. The partnership with IPL strengthens HRX’s commitment to sports and its growing presence in the Indian market.

