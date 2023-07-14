HP India unveils multi-film campaign for newly launched HP Chromebook

HP India has recently launched its latest range of HP Chromebook laptops with a multi-film campaign. As per the company, the campaign aims to empower the tech-savvy youth by showcasing the features and style of HP Chromebook.

Additionally, these films feature two friends scheming to convince one of their parents about the benefits of possessing the HP Chromebook. With one film focusing on its battery life, another showcasing its app tray, and the final one highlights its convertible touchscreen.

Talking about the new launch and campaign, Prashant Jain, chief marketing officer, HP India, said, “We are happy to introduce this new campaign for HP Chromebook. The product is designed to empower learners by offering them the flexibility to collaborate, learn and unleash their creativity on their own terms. In today’s digital era, the right tool can revolutionise the learning experience and ignite imaginative thinking. We are looking forward to contributing to this journey for young minds.”

The campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi is live across various media channels, including television, digital platforms, and social media.

“How to communicate the product benefits strongly and evocatively has been the core of this campaign. Mohit Pasricha and his team have clearly left no experience unturned in coming up with this delightful series,” Vasudha Mishra, regional creative office, Lowe Lintas Delhi added.

