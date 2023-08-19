How India’s programmatic landscape is evolving for a new age

By Dimpy Yadav

India’s advertising market ranks among the world’s fastest-growing, with digital media at the forefront of its meteoric ascent. As technology reshapes the media landscape, Indian consumers increasingly turn to handheld devices for entertainment, banking, and even grocery shopping. Anchored by the ongoing Digital India Initiative—a flagship program launched by the Indian government in 2015 to enhance digital connectivity and government service efficiency—India is on track to becoming a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy that brands can tap into.

For over a decade, programmatic advertising has enabled brands to expand their digital reach to new audiences across India. Renowned for its capacity to precisely target consumers at scale while gauging specific outcomes, this automated, technology-driven approach emerged as a linchpin for unified advertising strategies and omnichannel experiences.

Though print and television media spending still command popularity in India, marketers are increasingly enticed by programmatic digital spending’s potential for real-time customisation and clear return on ad spend (ROAS)—a dimension that remains ambiguous in conventional media. In comparison to traditional media, programmatic advertising in a select cluster of countries, including India, is projected to hit $ 18.42 billion by 2026, showcasing a 25.67% compound annual growth rate since 2021.

Yet, effectively harnessing automation and addressability requires adapting to evolving trends within India’s media landscape. Marketers equipped with agility and a forward-thinking mindset will pave the way for enduring brand success and growth.

Navigating reputational risks

During its nascent stages, programmatic advertising faced scrutiny due to brand safety incidents—instances where digital ads inadvertently appeared alongside inappropriate content. Given that 41% of respondents indicated a negative opinion about a brand featured near offensive content (GroupM Consumer Eye 2022), improper ad placement poses significant threats to brand reputation, potentially impacting sales and share prices.

New formats, more creativity

While data-driven, AI-powered programmatic execution efficiently drives media placements, campaign success hinges on the delivered ad itself. While pop-ups and banners remain pivotal in browser and in-app advertising, an array of creative formats beckon marketers.

Among these, in-app video and in-game advertising hold promise for reaching consumers at scale. In 2022, approximately 3.4 billion smartphone users and 3.25 billion mobile gamers globally underscored the growth potential. Mobile video ads often boast high engagement, rendering them effective tools for targeting and conversion.

India’s burgeoning digital audio consumption foresees growth in advertising formats. Research from Spotify highlighted substantial podcast listener growth among individuals aged 13 to 17, providing a significant avenue to engage young consumers.

Digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) has thrived post-pandemic. This format empowers advertisers to project real-time ads tailored to diverse outdoor contexts, ensuring brand messages remain relevant, impactful, and engaging.

Navigating a cookieless world

Targeting is a vital element of a successful programmatic campaign. Using third-party data, marketers have historically been able to deliver highly personalised content to consumers. The better the personalisation, the more likely a conversion towards a path to purchase; while also maximising performance and providing significant ROI. This is done by collecting data from a campaign as it goes live and making quick, data-driven modifications based on audience reception.

Platform and browser giants like Apple and Google are veering away from third-party cookies, previously pivotal in programmatic targeting. India’s adoption of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill introduces compliance challenges. Marketers must curate digital media effectively using first-party data.

A focus on specific outcomes

Redefining success constitutes another facet of a future-proof programmatic strategy. Impressions and clicks, while relevant in the past, now require augmentation. The proliferation of bots and ad fraud has rendered these metrics incomplete or misleading.

Marketers now seek digital campaigns that address specific business objectives. Agencies align success parameters with brand goals, establishing transparent KPIs backed by precise measurement metrics and continuous performance optimisation.

India’s dynamic digital media landscape compels marketers to be agile and innovative in reaching new audiences. Staying attuned to evolving consumer habits while devising strategies suited for a privacy-conscious, cookie-free world is the litmus test for marketers. Those who succeed will unlock unparalleled opportunities.

The author is general manager at Xaxis India

