How creative audio ads can amplify the listening experience

By Arjun Kolady

What’s common between road trips and weekend chores? The music we vibe to, or the podcast that keeps us hooked. In the environment of streaming, audio fosters a deep connection between listeners and the content they consume. And so, for brands, audio acts as a catalyst to forge meaningful engagement that goes beyond mere advertising, to resonate with listeners on a personal level. Here’s how.

Be at the right place, at the right time.

Audio streaming goes beyond entertainment. It has the potential to create a connection as listeners immerse themselves in the song or podcast they’re listening to. But what’s in it for brands? Advertisers who tap into this bond the right way can make the most of the emotional impact of audio, to influence thoughts and feelings in that moment.

For instance, Adidas could place an ad in a running playlist to engage with the listener in the running moment, spurring them on while sharing how the Ultraboost has innovative features that can help them improve performance or even beat their personal best.

Keep it relevant for the Zs

The accessibility and adaptability of the digital audio format have integrated it into people’s daily lives, especially the digital-first generation. At a time when many feel that there is too much visual stimulation, podcasts and audiobooks have rapidly gained popularity.

Instead of a generic ad that goes out to the masses, an e-commerce brand like Flipkart could target different products to specific segments of consumers, whether it’s the game releases to gamers or this season’s hottest lipstick colours to beauty enthusiasts. And they could do this when the gamer is on a PS or when the beauty enthusiast is grooving to her #GRWM (Get Ready With Me) playlist.

Engage in experiential storytelling.

Audio is also a highly engaging ‘theatre of the mind’ media, whereby sound effects, music, and voices create an immersive sensory experience. It has the power to create an atmosphere that exudes suspense or tension, or it can put the listener in a light, joyful mood. It also can evoke emotions or bring back memories.

This makes audio a tool for a bank brand to tell powerful audio stories, whether it’s about bank accounts designed for entrepreneurs starting their first business or insurance plans for young parents starting a new family.

Audio has much to offer, and integrated media campaigns hold the key to ensuring an audio experience with a follow-through plan. Brands should consider teaming up with creative agencies to crack the code and craft audio copy that grabs attention to give listeners what they seek – excitement, surprise, and emotion in every word – each of which amplifies the listening experience.

The author is the head of sales at Spotify India

