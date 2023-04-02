How brands can leverage CTV during IPL

By Arjit Sachdeva

The ad tech industry is evolving rapidly, and brands need to keep up with the latest trends to stay ahead of the competition. One of the most significant shifts in recent times has been the rise of connected TV (CTV) advertising. With more people consuming content on streaming platforms, CTV has become an essential tool for brands looking to reach their target audience.

A number of international brands have already embraced Connected TV, including The NBA, Disney, and WWI, providing a unique opportunity for them to reach their target audiences in the comfort of their own homes while they are watching premium, live, or recorded content. By using CTV, brands can show their video ads to viewers who are engaged and receptive to their message, resulting in higher engagement rates and better ROI. Global brands are sure to continue reaching their target audiences through CTV as it grows in popularity.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a prime opportunity for brands to leverage CTV to reach a large and engaged audience. According to recent data by BARC India, the IPL has an estimated reach of over 462 million viewers in India alone. With such a massive audience, it is no wonder that brands are keen to advertise during the tournament. However, with so many brands vying for attention, it can be challenging to stand out. That’s where CTV comes in.

CTV allows brands to reach their target audience with precision by leveraging data and insights for personalized and relevant experiences. This level of targeting is not possible with traditional TV advertising, making CTV a game-changer for brands.

But how can brands make the most of CTV during the IPL in India? Here are some tips:

Create compelling video creatives: CTV is an excellent way to reach affluent audiences, but to do so, brands need to create compelling creatives that capture their attention. With so much competition, brands need to stand out with visually appealing and engaging ads that grab the viewer’s attention.

Leverage programmatic advertising: Programmatic advertising is a powerful tool for brands looking to maximize their ROI. By leveraging programmatic advertising, brands can automate their ad-buying process and optimize their campaigns for better results.

Partner with premium ad tech companies: Even the most traditional advertisers are now dipping their toes into streaming. By partnering with streaming platforms, brands can reach a wider audience and benefit from the targeting capabilities of CTV.

Measuring and optimizing: Ad tech companies like VDO.AI can provide brands with insights that help them create a successful CTV campaign. A brand can optimize its campaigns by tracking engagement rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates.

In conclusion, CTV has become an essential tool for brands looking to reach their target audience during the IPL in India. By creating compelling creatives, leveraging programmatic advertising, partnering with streaming platforms, and measuring and optimizing campaigns, brands can make the most of this opportunity and stand out from the competition. As the ad-tech industry continues to evolve, brands that embrace new technologies like CTV will be the ones that succeed in the long run.

The author is the co-founder of VDO.AI

