Honasa Consumer renews its corporate identity

Honasa Consumer Ltd., holding company of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, has renewed their corporate identity. As per the company, the reimagined identity depicts evolution and growth, while re-emphasising the strong foundation.

Additionally, the new corporate identity has three elements- a female figure, the tree of life, and the multihued circles.

Commenting on the renewed identity Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said,” The change in the corporate identity is not just a visual change, it is a representation of our evolution, along with our commitment to innovation, consumer centricity, balance and growth. Honasa Consumer Ltd. has established itself at the forefront of consumer centric branding and marketing and this change is a step towards a new vigor, but the same values.”

Over the last 7 years, Honasa Consumer has evolved into a house of brands with a set of offerings ranging from natural, toxin-free propositions to active ingredients, fruit and actives.

Moreover, the revised corporate identity will start appearing across the website, and social media profiles immediately.

