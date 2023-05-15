scorecardresearch
HomeLane appoints 22feet Tribal Worldwide for its digital and production mandate

As per the company, the partnership will bring about fresh and innovative ideas to the world of home interiors

Written by BrandWagon Online
HomeLane, home interior solutions provider, has appointed 22feet Tribal Worldwide for handling their digital and production mandate.

Udit Mediratta, chief marketing officer, HomeLane said, “We are looking forward to being associated with 22feet as our growth accelerator. The year-long association is aimed at bringing on board their unmatched creative prowess and strategic thinking to create clutter-breaking work. Together, we aim to push the brand to scale newer heights in the home interior solutions industry.”

As per the company, the partnership is set to bring about fresh, innovative ideas to the world of home interiors.

According to a report by Modor Intelligence Forecast, the market for home interiors and renovation in India to be between $20 – 30 billion. However, the industry is largely unorganised and comprises mainly small, mid-sized players. The brand’s goal is to stand out in a cluttered residential interiors market.

Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide sharing her thoughts said, “HomeLane is a brand that values both functionality and aesthetics and is committed to providing homeowners with customized, efficient home designs that are budget-friendly.”

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 18:30 IST

