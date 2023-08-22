Home furnishing brand MyTrident announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group has announced actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador during the launch of its Fall-Winter’23 collections in Andaz, Aerocity, New Delhi.

As per the company, Khan will be instrumental in realising the vision of ‘Ghar Ghar mein MyTrident’ and reaching 10,000+ retail touch points across the country. The brand aims to cross revenue of Rs 1,000 crores by FY 2025-26.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident Group said, “We are happy to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan in MyTrident family. Her values seamlessly mirror the brand’s dedication to crafting living spaces that are not only exquisite but also welcoming and comfortable. As we continue to strive for excellence and innovation in our products, we are confident that Kareena’s influence will enhance our brand’s narrative of providing value to our customers.”

While addressing the media at the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’m delighted to be associated with MyTrident. Known for their wide range of home furnishing collections, their innovative designs and premium finish reflect one’s true self and set the perfect mood for any home space. There is something to suit every style and every home.”

Currently, the company claims to have a retail network of 3,500+ retail touchpoints, including 50 exclusive stores across India.

