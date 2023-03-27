Home Credit India rolls out ‘Ummeed ka Tohfa’ campaign during Ramadan

Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of global consumer finance provider, unveiled its latest brand campaign – Ummeed ka Tohfa at the onset of Ramadan. The new campaign is on lines of its new brand thought ‘ZindagiHit’.

The digital campaign showcases Home Credit as an enabler and helping the customers in fulfilling aspirations and help them celebrate life without financial worries. As per the company, this is the fourth AV under the ambit of ZindagiHit brand thought and is an effort to have sustained brand connect with Home Credit consumers and potential loan seekers. Home Credit India had launched its new brand thought ‘ZindagiHit’, during Diwali in October last year. The value proposition of ZindagiHit brand thought centers on traits such as optimism, progress, trustworthiness, transparency, and that of an enabler, making it a brand of choice when it comes to consumer loans.

The narrative of the new digital campaign revolves around an artist who is struggling to run his artifacts gift shop. His loyal customer Shahid when visiting the shop to buy gifts for family for Eid, sees the withering condition of the shop and gets to know about his pain to compete with online competition and his financial hardships. Understand the situation, Shahid pacifies the artist and takes him to a mobile store for him to buy a new smartphone that will help his business go online. Seeing the helplessness of the artist, the retailer suggests him to buy any new phone by getting it financed through Home Credit India and payback through easy EMIs. The video ends a tagline “aaj hi dein apno ko ummeed ka tohfa, aur kare ZindagiHit wiith Home Credit!” (Give a gift of hope to your loved ones today and bring happiness in life with Home Credit!)

The campaign is live across Home Credit’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.

