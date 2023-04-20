Hindware launches TVC campaign ‘5 Star Hotel Like Bathrooms’ featuring cricketers from Punjab Kings and RCB

Hindware has launched its new television commercial (TVC) campaign, ‘Hotel Like Bathrooms’, featuring cricketers from Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per the company, the campaign highlights the aspirations of today’s traveller, who aspires to have the same experience in the bathroom as they get in a 5-star hotel. It aims to showcase the high-quality bathroom products and solutions from Hindware.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, bath business, Hindware Limited, said, “We are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our customers. ‘5-star Hotel Like Bathrooms’, highlights the importance of creating a luxurious bathroom experience. Our products are designed to offer a premium and relaxing experience to our customers, and we believe that this campaign will resonate with them. Furthermore, our campaign features cricket phenoms who are the heartline for some many cricket fans. We are confident that with our collaborated TVC we will be able to connect with a wider audience and reinforce our brand’s position across Indian markets.”

“The collaboration between Hindware and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is expected to bring increased brand exposure, stronger brand positioning, enhanced customer engagement, and subsequently increased revenue for the brand. The TVC will be followed with this 360-degree integrated campaign which comprises print, radio, digital, OTT, OOH & robust social plan as we aim to leverage the one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas – IPL and connect with millions of cricket fans across the country,” Charu Malhotra, VP and head of marketing, Hindware Limited, said.

The 360-degree TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and will be aired on television channels and digital platforms across the country.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook